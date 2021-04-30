White House ‘Respectfully Disagrees’ with Church on fetal-tissue research

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House “respectfully disagrees” with the Church on using aborted fetal tissue for research. She was responding to a question from an EWTN reporter who asked about a statement from the USCCB condemning President Biden’s decision to reverse President Trump’s ban on such taxpayer-funded research.
