White House ‘Respectfully Disagrees’ with Church on fetal-tissue research

Mary Margaret Olohan, Stream

Friday, April 30, 2021

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House “respectfully disagrees” with the Church on using aborted fetal tissue for research. She was responding to a question from an EWTN reporter who asked about a statement from the USCCB condemning President Biden’s decision to reverse President Trump’s ban on such taxpayer-funded research.
